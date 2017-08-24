Powerball luck strikes Antioch with 3 winning tickets

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – As luck would have it, the King Market on Antioch Pike in Antioch is the place to buy lottery tickets.

On Wednesday a $200,000 and a $50,000 Powerball winning ticket were purchased there.

“$50,000 before for scratch-off, and $20,000 couple of times for scratch-off, and a Pick 4 one time for $50,000,” said King Market owner Phack Sayasack. “Very lucky store we always, a customer always win, in this place,” Sayasack.

Sayasack printed a Powerball ticket, but the customer didn’t want it since he asked for the power play option. So Sayasack kept the ticket.

Because the customer chose the power play option he won $200,000.

Sayasack now owes 50,000 thank you(s) to that same customer.

“It’s very excited man, very excited and happy. So happy for my customer and for myself too.”

Another $200,000 ticket was sold at a Mapco Mart on Bell Road.

There were three other $200,000 tickets sold across the state.

The power play was four, so those $50,000 tickets turned into $200,000.

“Last night we have six people to match 4 balls plus the Powerball and five of the six used the power play options,” Tennessee Lottery CEO and President Rebecca Hargrove said.

Lottery officials said even if you don’t win, there are still winners.

“4.2 billion raised for education and over a million students benefiting, so everybody is a winner,” Hargrove said.

The good luck at King Market is no longer a secret.

“This is the store to come to,” Sayasack said. “Anybody need to win come to this store we’ll bring you good luck.”

Tennessee Lottery officials said 69 people have won a million dollars or more just in Powerball in the state.

Two hundred people have won a million dollars or more in all the lottery games.

The state lottery pays out on average of two and a half and 3 million dollars every single day.