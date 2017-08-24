Police say there have been 341 reports of forcible rapes in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Nashville this year, there have been 341 reports of forcible rape in through August 19.

This is down about 6 percent compared to 2016, year-to-date.

Metro police’s West Precinct and Hermitage Precinct have seen 42 percent and 37 percent increases in reported rapes this year, respectively.

There have been 106 reports of children being forcibly raped so far in 2017. There have been 143 reports of children being sexually assaulted. These numbers are down 22 percent and 10 percent respectively, compared to 2016.

According to the justice department, as many as two-thirds of rapes and sexual assaults go unreported.

On average in 2017, every day one child and one adult become a victim of a sex crime.

Reporter Julie Edwards tracks crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.