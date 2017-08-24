Philips, global leader in health technology, creating 800 new jobs in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Governor Bill Haslam, alongside other officials, announced Thursday afternoon that Philips, a global leader in health technology, is creating 800 new jobs in the Nashville area.

“In today’s economy, global businesses can choose to grow or expand anywhere in the world. More international companies like Philips are deciding to invest and create jobs in Tennessee because of the policies we’ve put into place with the help of the General Assembly,” Haslam said. “Philips’ investment in Middle Tennessee continues our state’s strong growth trajectory and moves us closer to making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce praised Philips for its decision to move into the Nashville region.

“We are excited that Philips has chosen to grow in Middle Tennessee,” Ralph Schulz, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber, said. “Having a global leader in health care innovation create approximately 800 skilled jobs in the health technology sector is a sign of the strength of the region’s ability to attract and retain top talent.”

