No arrests made 2 weeks after girl brutally murdered in Goodlettsville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two weeks after a 12-year-old girl was murdered in her home, police have still not made any arrests.

Investigators said Yhoana Arteaga died from blunt force trauma. She was found dead inside her Goodlettsville home at the Hillview Acres Mobile Home Park on Old Dickerson Road on Aug. 10.

Police previously said Arteaga may have known her killed.

Police told News 2 on Thursday that detectives are pursuing active leads and the crime lab is testing evidence collected from the scene.

Metro police would not comment on the amount of time the department has received over the past two weeks.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.