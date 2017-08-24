Newly filed lawsuit blames some parents in Brentwood Academy case

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new lawsuit has been filed blaming some parents in the alleged rape scandal at Brentwood Academy.

The lawsuit names the alleged perpetrators and their parents. News 2 spoke with the alleged victim’s attorney on Thursday.

The boy’s attorney said he filed the lawsuit Thursday morning and lawyers for one family have been served papers.

The remaining families will receive notice over the next few days,

Attorney Roland Mumford told News 2 parents have a legal responsibility to take steps to stop their children from bullying and harassing other students.

He said the parents allegedly knew what their children were doing and looked the other way.

“We hope more attorneys and more victims’ families in Tennessee understand that there is a potential liability statute that they can go after parents,” Mumford said. “I hope that this sends a signal to parents across Tennessee that if you are on notice and a school is communicating to your children have a propensity to assault, harass and bully other children, you can be held liable and you need to do what you can to stop it.”

The newly filed $6 million lawsuit comes on the heels of a $30 million lawsuit filed against Brentwood Academy related to this case.

The original lawsuit accuses four boys of participating in the assault, harassment or rape of a sixth grade boy.

