Neil’s Dining Dash: Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Metro health inspectors told News 2 Express Pizza and Gyro on 44th Avenue North passed its reinspection with an 88.

The original inspection found issues with the storage temperature of grilled chicken and a blocked hand sink.

King Buffet on Murfreesboro Pike near Thompson Lane scored 59.

One of the main issues was food storage temperature for food items like cooked pasta, imitation crab and raw chicken.

Inspectors also noted problems with food handling and the presence of pests.

Click here to read the inspection report for King Buffet

Tune in every Thursday to Good Morning Nashville for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.