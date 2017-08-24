Nashville Fire Department changes way it trains firemen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department is changing the way it trains its firefighters.

A new tower has been added to the department’s training academy located on Buena Vista Pike.

The fire department demonstrated to News 2 how the new tower will be used to simulate all types of fires in all kinds of buildings.

“Well, it’s paramount that now that the city is growing like it is that we have a seven foot tower that we can actually do simulations with high-rise training,” said Deputy Chief William Swann. “It’s going to make us better at what we do.”

The new tower replaces one that was used for 30 years.