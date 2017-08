NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville mayor Megan Barry will announce new commitments for making Music City more pet-friendly.

Barry will hold a press conference Thursday morning at Bridgestone Plaza.

She will detail policy changes, partnerships and renovations for pets and their owners around the city.

Nashville Humane Association and Metro Animal Care & Control will also have an on-site adoption drive at a pop-up dog park at Predators Plaza.