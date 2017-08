LA VERGNE , Tenn. (WKRN) – The La Vergne Fire Department reached a big milestone Thursday.

The department hired its first full-time woman firefighter, Brittney Barry.

She’s dedicated and a hard worker,” said Assistant Fire Chief Chris Clark. “We look forward to working with her in the future.”

Barry is a graduate of Wilson Central High School and worked for the Walter Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Rutherford County for three years before being brought on as a full-time firefighter.