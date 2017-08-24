Harvey now a hurricane, could have major impact

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Harvey is now Hurricane Harvey and is forecasting it will become a major hurricane to hit the middle Texas coastline.

Sustained winds have reached 80 mph (129 kph). A major hurricane means winds greater than 110 mph (177 kph).

Forecasters said a “life-threatening” storm surge along with rains and wind were likely as Harvey was intensifying faster than previously forecast.

Landfall was expected late Friday between Port O’Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi.

The hurricane center says it’s possible the storm then could just stall inland for as many as three days, exasperating the threat of severe flooding.

A hurricane warning issued along the Texas coast spans a region home to roughly 1.4 million people.

The warning was issued Thursday after Tropical Storm Harvey regained strength while drifting into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

The storm has placed nearly the entire 367-mile (591-kilometer) Texas Gulf Coast under a hurricane or tropical storm warning or watch.

Of the people in 16 counties under a hurricane warning, about 325,000 of them are in Corpus Christi. Another 12 million people are under a tropical storm warning, including San Antonio and Houston.

Numerous cities have been bringing in sandbags, extra water and other items ahead of the storm.

The last major hurricane to hit Texas was Ike, in September 2008. It brought winds of 110 mph (177 kph) in the Galveston and Houston areas and left damages of $22 billion.