Family’s nightmare turns into reality when Boys and Girls Club loses track of child

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family’s nightmare turned to reality when they say their five-year-old girl’s after-school care said she never showed up.

It happened at the Boys and Girls Club of Smyrna Tuesday.

The family told News 2 for more than a half hour staff members couldn’t find their child. Minutes they said that felt like an eternity.

“I was scared to death,” DeWanda Batey told News 2.

She explained that when she went to pick up her granddaughter she was told, “She’s not here. She hasn’t been here today.”

Panicked, Batey checked at the little girl’s school and called other family members before calling police.

“Oh my gosh, I got the phone call. My heart just dropped. My stomach dropped, you know my heart’s pounding,” family member Robin Fields said.

Fields told News 2 she called the Boys and Girls Club herself.

“I was told by the staff that answered the phone that she was not there and not only was she not there, but that she had not been there all afternoon. So, at that point it’s frantic, it’s a mad panic to find out where she is,” she said.

Batey told News 2 she was terrified.

“I’m scared at this point, like I’m really done got scared because I’m thinking somebody done picked up this girl. I was scared to death, like I was literally scared to death. I didn’t know what to do or to think,” she told News 2 on the phone.

The family said staff with the Boys and Girls Club was supposed to pick up the little girl from her school across the street three hours earlier, but failed to check her in.

“Unfortunately these staff members who gather the children did not check her name off the list when they gathered the children,” Fields explained.

They told News 2 after police arrived, staff members realized the five-year-old was at the club all along.

The family said they now want the Boys and Girls Club to change their procedures for checking children in.

“The children do have a swipe card that they use when they exit the building – when they are picked up at night. They do not use that card for entry and I think that’s a very poor procedure. We want this to be a catalyst so they will implement immediate change to their policies, procedures and their training,” Fields explained.

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rutherford County told News 2 they made a mistake and said after an internal investigation, if changes need to be made to their procedures then they will look into it.

Sheryl Chesnutt also released a statement that said, “The Boys and Girls Clubs of Rutherford County has as its primary concern the safety and well-being of the young people it serves. My role is to review procedures for improvement, hold employees accountable according to our policies, and ensure quality training to protect our members. The service we provide our community is important. For 30 years, we have worked to save and change the lives of thousands of youth in our community, by providing them with a safe, positive and engaging environment and programs that have enhanced their lives and shaped their futures. Today, more than 2,600 youth are taking advantage of the programs, activities and services provided by Boys and Girls Clubs of Rutherford County.”