Family accepts $86K settlement after 3 children arrested at Hobgood Elementary

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 has learned a Murfreesboro family that sued the city and county when three of their children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School last year has accepted a settlement.

The city of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County will pay the family $86,000.

A lawsuit claims the children were arrested in the spring of 2016 after a bullying incident that happened off-campus.

Those charges were dismissed last June.

Three Murfreesboro police officers were suspended and three others received written reprimands after an investigation into the arrests and handcuffing of several Hobgood Elementary students last year.

