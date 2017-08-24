Driver crashes into 2 cars in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was taken into custody after crashing into two cars early Thursday morning in downtown Nashville.

The driver is accused of hitting a car on First Avenue North around 3 a.m. before ramming into a firefighter’s personal vehicle down the road.

The driver allegedly side-swiped an SUV and attempted to turn onto Gay Street where he lost control and slammed into the firefighter’s truck.

A Nashville Fire Department fire station is located near the corner, as is the Metro jail.

Officers took the man into custody without incident and he is expected to be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Police are investigating if the man was under the influence.

No additional information was immediately released.