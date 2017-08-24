Corker peppered with questions about Trump, McConnell, government shutdown

Clarksville, Tenn. (WKRN) – U.S. Senator Bob Corker cannot escape questions about President Trump as he travels across Tennessee.

“I have not talked to the president this week,” said Corker. “I have talked with Chief of Staff Kelly and Secretary of State Tillerson.”

One week ago Corker made headlines when he questioned President Trump’s stability and competence in situations like the Charlottesville tragedy.

The senator was asked if he was concerned about reports of a troubled relationship between the president and Senate Republic Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Corker said he talked with McConnell Wednesday

“I don’t know who is creating a situation where so much of this is being reported and discussed,” said Corker. “But look, Mitch is our leader and we have a number of tough issues to deal with. I know he is in conversations with the White House and people he needs to be dealing with the next issue coming up and that is tax reform.”

Then there is the president’s threat of a government shutdown if Congress fails to approve funding for a border wall.

“People are feeling robust about the future and they’ll continue to feel that way if we keep government running,” said Corker. “Sometimes we have those little blurbs as we have seen in the past that create a lot of insecurity.”

Corker declined to answer questions about whether he will run again. He stayed with his standard answer, saying there will be a time and place for that.