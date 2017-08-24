BREAKING: Active shooter situation in downtown Charleston, S.C.

CHARLESTON, SC (WKRN) – Police have closed off part of the historic downtown district in Charleston, SC.

Officers responded to an active shooter report around Virginia’s Restaurant on King Street.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg tells reporters it’s a hostage situation involving a disgruntled employee. He confirmed one person has been shot.

Witnesses on social media show pictures of police officers and SWAT on the scene.

The story is still developing. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

GALLERY: We have pictures from the scene of an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston #chsnews https://t.co/psyWHpvd2g — WCBD (@WCBD) August 24, 2017

King btwn Calhoun & Morris blocked to motorist & pedestrian traffic active shooter in 400 block of King people to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 24, 2017