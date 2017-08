CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking for the person who stole a trailer that belongs to a Boy Scout troop.

The trailer was parked at a church on Madison Street when it was stolen.

Scouts say that the trailer alone is worth $3,500, while the camping equipment inside of it is worth hundreds more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656.

