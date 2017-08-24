Authorities search for escaped Hickman County inmate

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Hickman County jail Wednesday night.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office reported Michael McNeil, 45, escaped between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

McNeil has been known to frequent the Lyles, Bon Aqua and Fairview areas. He is 6 foot 1 and 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing county-issued orange clothing with white tennis shoes and gray ball cap.

Anyone with information on McNeil’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hickman County Sheriff.