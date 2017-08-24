3 major Powerball winning tickets sold at Antioch locations

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two $200,000 tickets and one $50,000 ticket from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were sold at three different locations in Antioch.

The $758.7 million jackpot was won by a ticket sold in Massachusetts. It is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Overall, 193,147 winning tickets were sold across Tennessee, five worth $200,000 and only one worth $50,000.

The other $200,000 tickets were sold in Denmark, Knoxville and Arlington.

In a statement early Thursday, Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million.

The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown.