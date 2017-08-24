16-year-old reported missing in Columbia after not returning from store

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) –Columbia police are searching for a 16-year-old who was reported missing after he did not return home from the store Thursday.

According to a police, Kenvontis Williams was given permission to go to the store around 10:15 a.m. He has not been seen since.

Williams was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts. He is six feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call Columbia police at 931-560-1670 or Crime Stoppers 931-381-4900.