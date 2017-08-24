11-year-old NYC girl burned by boiling water prank says, “I can’t be angry.”

NEW YORK (WABC/CNN) – Jamoni Merritt may be the happiest girl in New York City, bouncing back two weeks after she was splashed with boiling water. The 11-year old is scarred with second and third degree burns across her shoulders and 85% of her face.

Police believe the attack was supposed to be a prank that went horribly wrong at a sleepover in the middle of the night.

“All I felt was hot water dripping down on my face, and I started jumping, saying ‘Ooh, it’s hot! It’s hot!'” Jamoni said. “And she’s like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry! It was by accident. No, it was by accident!’

“No, that wasn’t an accident.”

Jamoni said she was splashed by a 12-year-old girl who had been bullying her.

Police charged the girl as a juvenile, but Jamoni’s mom said that’s not good enough.

“I want justice,” Ebony Merritt said. “I would like for the other two 14-year-old girls to be charged, and I would like for the mother to be charged as well.”

The family’s attorney, insisted the prank was inspired by a “hot water challenge” video on YouTube.

“How else would a 12-year-old girl come up with such an idea?” Paul Prestia said. “It doesn’t make sense. She had admitted to seeing this ‘challenge,’ to talking about this ‘challenge’ and then she carried it out.”

If Jamoni is lucky, doctors say her scars will fade and her face will return to its natural color.

“Now when I’m home I just smile, dance and get ready for tomorrow,” said Jamoni.

Despite the trauma, she’s not angry.

“I can’t be angry,” she said. “I have to be happy.”

