Teen explains how he walked out of Smoky Mountains after 11 days

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are expected to give a press conference Wednesday after a teenager missing for 11 days walked out of the park alive on Tuesday.

Austin Bohanan, 18, was reported missing on Sunday, Aug. 13. He disappeared two days before while hiking with his stepfather.

According to WATE, Austin told rangers that after becoming separated from his step-father he climbed to the top of the ridge in the Shop Creek area to try to make a phone call to his mother for help.

After his attempts failed, the 18-year-old said he tried to follow a creek out of the woods. He says he thinks he followed Tabcat and Panther creeks upstream and downstream for days.

He tried to find his way back to Highway 129 but had to go through dense vegetation in drainage and blowdown.