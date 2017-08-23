3rd suspect arrested in carjacking at Lipscomb University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man early Wednesday morning and recovered a car that was stolen during a carjacking at Lipscomb University.

Javontae Williams, 20, was staying with a relative on 22nd Ave. North when police closed in at 1:30 a.m. He is charged in the armed robbery-carjacking that took place on Aug. 5.

Police say Williams told them where to find the victim’s 2003 Hyundai Sonata, which was found Wednesday in a parking lot on West End Ave.

Williams is the third suspect arrested in the case. Brendon Prettyman and Justin Web were arrested Aug. 12 and remain in jail.

The victim told police she was driving out of the Lipscomb Academy parking lot on Granny White Pike on Aug. 5 when she stopped to text a family member. A man with a pistol tapped on her window and told her to get out of the car. The gunman told her to run. The suspects took off in her car.

The investigation continues as police look for a fourth suspect.