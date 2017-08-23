That barn isn’t on fire; It’s tobacco curing season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s tobacco curing season in the South, and the sheriff’s office in Montgomery County is making sure the region’s newest neighbors know.

Tobacco barns across the country will be smoking for the next couple of months.

“The barn is not on fire,” the sheriff’s office said. “The smoke you see is a by-product of the tobacco curing process.”

The sheriff’s office in Montgomery County issued “a friendly reminder to our newest southern neighbors.”

Montgomery County officials say if you see smoke rising out of a barn, it’s just a farmer getting his harvest ready.

But if you see flames, call 911.

According to Montgomery County, tobacco farmers in their area have been growing, harvesting, and curing tobacco for over a century.

“The curing process for dark-fired tobacco requires tobacco leaves to be subjected to smoke from a smoldering wood fire,” officials added.