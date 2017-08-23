Safe driving program for teens launches in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of teenagers took part in a safe driving course Wednesday in Nashville.

UPS has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of America to offer the UPS Road Code program in cities across the United States.

Around 60 teens took part in the Nashville course at the Andrew Jackson Boys & Girls Club in North Nashville on Wednesday.

The teens raced each other in an obstacle course and interacted with a virtual driving simulator.

Tzipora Hunter-Davis, 16, is just a few months away from getting her learner’s permit. She completed the course in hopes it will better prepare her for being behind the wheel of a real car.

“It made me aware that I have to be open at all times,” said Hunter-Davis. “Looking at my surroundings, have my eyes open, no looking at my phone, no distractions when I’m driving.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee said the course is not about teaching teens how to drive, but instead teaching them how to drive safely.

This year, in 2017, the Road Code program has expanded to include three new cities: Nashville, Denver, and Charlottesville.

Teens, parents, and others interested in learning more about safe driving and the UPS Road Code program, click here.