Nashville children given beds of their own

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You may not think about it, but there are children in Nashville who sleep on the floor of their homes; on couches, mattresses or share a bed with a relative.

They don’t have beds of their own, but Ashley HomeStore gives away beds across to children all across the country.

On Wednesday night, the Nashville Sounds partnered with Ashley HomeStore to give away 25 beds to members of Nashville’s Boys and Girls Club.

“This is a way to get healthy,” said Todd Garten with Ashley HomeStore. “Have energy to learn, be active in school, be active out of school and all those types of things. A good night’s sleep sets the stage for all of us but especially for kids.”

Russell Simmons says he shares a bed with his nephew.

“It’s annoying sleeping with my nephew because he’s always snoring and stuff,” he said. “I just wake up every time in the night and can’t fall back to sleep.”

Russell was one of the children who received a free bed.

“It’s so comfortable!” He told News 2. “I want to fall asleep!”

“People who are fortunate to have their own bed don’t really think about the struggle of not having one, or even the idea that kids don’t have a bed,” said Destiny Whitemore with the Nashville Sounds. “So for us to be able to give a kid who maybe has never had a bed the opportunity to have their own place to sleep and somewhere to actually call their own it’s moving.”

The beds will be delivered to the children’s homes.

Each child applied and was selected through the “Hope to Dream” program. For consideration, click here to fill out the application.