MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University Police are searching for suspects who cut a catalytic converter from a car on campus.

Police say two suspects in a dark-colored Nissan Rogue pulled into the student union parking lot at MTSU and cut the converter off of a Pontiac Sunfire.

Police are also looking for the same suspects involved in an off-campus crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MTSU police or Murfreesboro CrimeStoppers at 615-983-STOP.