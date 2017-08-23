Missing elderly Houston County man considered endangered

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elderly man went missing in Houston County and is considered endangered by officials.

Authorities say James Downey left his home in Tennessee Ridge around 12 p.m. Wednesday and was reportedly headed toward Arkansas.

He is insulin dependent and without medication, and he also suffers from dementia. Police say Downey has a handgun carry permit and may be armed.

He is likely driving a silver 2013 Dodge Avenger with TN plates 6770DD7. He should have traveled through Waverly and Memphis, and may go through Conway, Arkansas, on his way to Warren, Arkansas.

Donway is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has green eyes and grey hair.

Please contact 931-289-2911 with any information on Mr. Downey.