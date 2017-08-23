Megan Barry, 3 other Tennessee mayors pledge to combat bigotry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry made a pledge to fight against racism and bigotry Wednesday.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) has teamed up with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to come up with an action plan to combat extremism and bigotry in response to the Charlottesville protests.

Alongside Barry, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Clarksville Mayor Kim McMIllan, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Anne Rogero and other Mayors from Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina also made the pledge.

Under the 10-point action plan, all crimes involving hate, extremism, and bigotry will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

It will also include encouraging more anti-bias and anti-hate education in schools and police forces with the help of ADL experts and encourage cultural community activities.

The plan also ensures that civil rights laws are aggressively enforced.

Allison Padilla-Goodman, the Atlanta Regional Director for the ADL, is hoping more mayors around the country will join the effort.

“We must come together and step up our efforts to combat hate in our cities. Mayors have always been strong supporters of civil rights and we could not be more grateful for the support and leadership these 11 mayors have demonstrated and hope more will commit to this effort in the coming days,” said Padilla-Goodman.

More protests are planned in Knoxville on Saturday surrounding the Fort Sanders confederate statue.