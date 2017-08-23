Gunman wanted in MetroPCS robbery on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a gunman who robbed a MetroPCS store in Antioch.

It happened at the business on Bell Road when authorities say he entered the store at 7 p.m. demanding money at gunpoint last Wednesday.

He reportedly went around the counter and took cash out of the register.

Metro police say he is described as a young Hispanic man who had his hair in a bun. He was wearing a True Religion backpack and black skateboard.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.