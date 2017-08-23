Gas line ruptures in Antioch, closing major thoroughfare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major thoroughfare in South Nashville was closed Wednesday due to a gas leak.

Metro police said Murfreesboro Pike was shut down in both directions around 6:30 p.m. between Hamilton Church Road and Mt. View Road in Antioch.

According to authorities, a gas line ruptured and nearby homes and businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

The Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene, and the gas company was called out to make repairs.

There’s no word yet on how long the road will be closed.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.