Fisk University, KIPP schools team up to help underserved students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fisk University and KIPP Public Charter Schools are partnering up to help the underserved community.

With the new partnership in place, Fisk will provide three to five scholarships each year to qualified students at KIPP. The historically black college will also offer KIPP students financial aid assistance, access to a peer student network, and opportunities for early exposure to the university.

Randy Dowell, the Nashville Executive Director for KIPP, is excited for the opportunity to work with the university.

“Fisk University has done an outstanding job supporting KIPP Nashville alumni over the years, and we are excited for more KIPP students to join the Fisk community. It is significant to have a university partner just a few miles away that shares our vision that students will not just excel in college, but also graduate with the skills and connections needed to lead successful and impactful lives. We have several Fisk alums who are KIPP teachers, and we are looking forward to building on this partnership in the years ahead,” he stated.

KIPP, which stands for the “Knowledge is power program,” said they have five tuition-free schools in Nashville and have more than 1,700 students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

Fisk University President Dr. Kevin Rome said the partnership is all about committing to the students’ success.

“We are proud to partner with KIPP and are excited about increasing opportunities that allow for Students from traditionally underserved populations to reach their educational goals. This agreement between Fisk University and KIPP demonstrates a true collaboration between two educational institutions committed to the outcome of student success,” said Rome.

According to KIPP, 38 percent of students who attend the eighth or ninth grade with the prep school have gone on to graduate from a four-year college or university. Fisk University also provides programs to increase student retention and graduation rates.