Army veteran, family plan to move from Nashville after unsettling car theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Seth Greer is a former Fort Campbell Soldier who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan during 2000 to 2004. The 36-year-old new father of a 1-month-old son has seen a lot in his life.

But after what happened to him and his family Sunday morning, the Rakkasan says he is packing up, selling his East Nashville home, and leaving Nashville.

“My wife feels super unsafe where we live, and we are actively pursuing, we are going to move. In the last couple of days, my wife is actively looking at property,” Greer told News 2.

Greer says the decision comes after a group of kids, perhaps nine or more, were seen on video surveillance walking down the street outside his home. The teens can be seen trying car doors.

Somehow they got his wife’s car open and got into the center console where she had a spare set of keys to his new Toyota Tundra.

Video shows the teens racing his truck down the street.

“It’s surreal. A lot of things went through my mind. I felt super violated, unsafe, unsecure. There’s a bunch of children getting into my truck, taking off, super high rate of speed, no head lights, no nothing,” Geer said.

He continued, “I’ve done a lot in my life. I’m a vet. I did both invasions, and it certainly has made me feel insecure, in an environment I tried to help and stabilize a little bit.”

Metro police spotted the stolen truck 10 hours later in East Nashville by the Cayce Homes around Frith Drive and South Seventh.

Police gave chase and, at some point, the 15-year-old driver rammed a Metro police car. There was a short foot chase and teenager was caught.

Another teen is still on the run, according to authorities.

Authorities told News 2 a police cruiser was damaged, but the officer wasn’t hurt.

Greer’s truck has substantial damage, some of which is to the frame where the thieves drove over a fire hydrant before hitting the cop car.

“I’m a big outdoorsman. I use it to drag my duck boat and fishing boat,” Greer explained.

Because of the violation, the Army veteran says his family wants to leave.

“With a newborn, my wife doesn’t feel safe, and we have to make momma happy,” Greer said.

According to Metro police data, car thefts are up 81 percent from last year across the entire city. They are up 60 percent in East Nashville.

The figures coincide with residents leaving their car doors unlocked with the keys inside, but this Army veteran says his cars were locked.

“This is the eighth time my wife’s car has been broken into. Do you think a military vet like myself wouldn’t make sure my wife’s vehicle was secure?” Greer told News 2.

Since his wife’s windows weren’t smashed, Greer says he thinks the thieves are using key fob technology from the internet to get inside.

When asked about that possibility, Metro police say they don’t believe that’s how the teenagers are stealing cars because the process is actually quite elaborate and time consuming.

Metro police also said they’re working this case actively, saying the 15-year-old is charged with theft, assault on a police officer, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police warn everyone to lock your cars. Take your keys. Remove all valuables.