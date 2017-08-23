After threats against Westmoreland police, man arrested after intense search

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after an intense manhunt in Sumner County. He’s accused of threatening officers’ lives as well as breaking a protective order.

James Stange is well-known to law enforcement county-wide. A quick check of his record shows a number of previous arrests and charges, including some for harassment and domestic assault.

After spending some time in a Florida prison, Westmoreland police found themselves searching yet again for Stange over the weekend.

According to court records, Stange had broken the conditions of a protective order, and was seeking refuge in forested area in west Westmoreland.

Authorities searched for hours, calling in K-9 units and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.

To make matters worse, Stange had contact with another person, telling them he would “stab the first officer he saw.”

After hours of searching in total darkness, officers finally spotted their suspect hunched over on a residential driveway nearby.

The department said on Facebook, “Outstanding job early this morning in a Manhunt of a male that was armed with a knife and on the run Thanks to the Sumner Co. Deputies Sgt. Pugh Sgt. Langston K-9 Roscoe. And ECC Communications officer Kim Eakle and T.H.P. Ofc. Tim Farley and Ofc. Bellavia. all working together ended everyone going home safely.”

“I fully believe, with the good working relationship, wonderful training, all of the officers went home safely that night, and he was taken into custody safely,” noted Chief Ray Amalfitano with Westmoreland police.

Stange now faces a number of charges, including harassment, vandalism, and evading arrest.