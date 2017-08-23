600 pounds of pot seized by TBI agents; 4 arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 10-month investigation led authorities to 600 pounds of pot in East Tennessee and four people were arrested.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, two search warrents were executed Tuesday night in the drug trafficking operation in Luttrell and Knoxville.

A third search was made in Powder Springs in Grainger County.

The TBI says that as a result of those searches, agents seized more than 600 pounds of marijuana, approximately $50,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and vehicles.

Four men were arrested and booked into the Union County jail. Their names and charges are as follows:

Gregory Corum – Possession of marijuana for resale over 70 Pounds; $100,000 bond

Julio Carmona Godinez – Possession of marijuana for resale over 70 Pounds; $250,000 bond

Abraham Andrade Cruz – Possession of marijuana for resale over 70 Pounds; $250,000 bond

Saul Sanchez Martinez – Sale and delivery of marijuana; $45,000 bond

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges pending.