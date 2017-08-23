2 teens charged in Hendersonville carjacking

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers appeared in juvenile court Tuesday where they were formally charged as adults in a June 7 robbery.

Lamerious Collins and Lewis Dawson, both 16, now face one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of theft over $1,000 each. They are being held on $250,000 bond.

According to police, the teens were two of the four suspects involved in the carjacking on Chipwood Drive in Hendersonville where a man was robbed of his cell phone and car at gunpoint.

Both suspects are being held at the Sumner County jail while awaiting their Sept. 22 court date.

