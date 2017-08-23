2 Gives Back: Metro Nashville Police K-9 and Aviation teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On Aug. 23, News 2’s Paige Hill and representatives from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to the Metro Nashville Police K-9 and aviation teams.

We learned the department will eventually have 16 K-9 units. Some of them are currently in training. Each K-9 officer has a different set of skills. Some dogs, like Gunner, are bomb sniffing dogs. Others are trained in apprehension, patrol and sniffing out narcotics.

The aviation unit is comprised of eight pilots and six different helicopters. Four of the helicopters are military surplus choppers. The other two were purchased with tax payer and police department money in 1990.

Most of the pilots were trained by the military before joining the Metro Nashville Police Department. Many of the aviation team members have been with MNPD for 10 years.

You can watch the video of the delivery on Facebook each Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.