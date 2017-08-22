Trevecca University studies eclipse from weather balloon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Now that the total solar eclipse is over, scholars will begin to study its effects for years to come.

Professor Dr. Matthew Huddleston of Trevecca Nazarene University launched a weather balloon during the eclipse

The balloon will carried a number of different instruments including cosmic ray sensors, UV sensors and infrared cameras.

It was also equipped with GoPro cameras and other cameras that can look down and catch the shadow of the moon coming across Middle Tennessee.

Eclipse seen from Trevecca balloon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Huddleston) (Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Huddleston) (Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Huddleston) (Courtesy: Dr. Matthew Huddleston)