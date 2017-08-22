Titans’ defensive back Jurrell Casey sells donuts to raise money for youth

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans had the day off Tuesday, but that didn’t stop one player from serving the community.

Jurrell Casey, defensive back for the Titans, spent the day at Dunkin’ Donuts in Brentwood raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

For Casey though, it was just another day putting smiles on the faces of his fans.

“I’ve been blessed. I’m in a fortunate situation and the team asked for me to come and show my support for a great cause and I’m never a man to turn that down. I made sure that I got up early on a day off and made sure I came out here and show my support. It’s fun because you can put a smile on someone’s face in the morning,” said Casey.

Casey and the Titans will be back on the practice field Wednesday as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears Sunday.