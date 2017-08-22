Titans, Academy Sports host 7-time barbecue world champion

.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s football season and that can only mean one thing; tailgates

The Tennessee Titans teamed up with Academy Sports Tuesday to host seven-time world barbecue Champion Melissa Cookston.

The goal was to introduce fans to the products they need for the perfect tailgate this season.

Former Titans safety Chris Hope said he isn’t a traditional barbecue eater; he does indulge from time to time.

“Well myself I enjoy turkey burgers, bacon wraps, salmon, things like that. Not the normal barbecue food, but I do like ribs occasionally,” said Hope.

The Titans next home game is Sunday at noon against the Chicago Bears.