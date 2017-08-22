South Carolina family welcomes baby girl ‘Eclipse’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – For the Eubanks family, the highly anticipated solar eclipse in South Carolina was quickly overshadowed when they brought their little ray of sunshine into the world.

Eclipse Alizebeth Eubanks was born just after 8 a.m. Monday at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Her parents, Freedom and Michael, said the decision to name her after the solar eclipse actually started as a joke.

“Just on the drive here, trying to keep her mind off the contractions, I was like ‘Hey! If she’s born during the eclipse, we’re going to name her Eclipse’,” said Michael Eubanks.

“And I was like, I actually like that,” Freedom added.

The couple said they had the name Violet picked out for months.

However, because this was the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly a century, they figured the name should be just as rare and meaningful.

“I believe that her birth should signify something, and what better way to signify her being born during the eclipse than name her Eclipse,” said Michael.

Their healthy baby girl was even able to rock a special birthday outfit.

Greenville Health System gave eclipse onesies out to newborns on Monday.

The Eubanks explained they don’t believe the eclipse theme will end on Aug. 21.

Michael said it will likely stick for birthdays to come.

“Once she understands what an eclipse is, I’ll definitely make that a big theme,” he said.

Eclipse Alizebeth Eubanks was born at 8:04 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 3 ounces and about 19 inches long.