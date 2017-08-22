Severe storms possible Tuesday in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following perfect Eclipse weather, a cold front sets eyes on Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Tuesday.

Plenty of heat and humidity ahead of the front amps up the atmosphere and primes it for storms late in the day. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) highlights parts of the region under different categories of severe weather. Middle Tennessee has a “marginal” risk (category 1 of 5) of severe weather, while Southern Kentucky has a “slight” risk (category 2 of 5) of severe weather.

While a few storms pop up during the afternoon, most of the action take place late this evening and tonight.

Overall rain totals should be less than 1 inch of rainfall for most locations, while some of the strongest storms could drop a quick 1-2 inches for a few. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Additional impacts include frequent lightning, wind gusts exceeding 40-50 mph and even some very small hail.

Once this whole system moves out completely by early Wednesday morning, beautiful weather will in the rest of the week with low humidify and cooler air.

