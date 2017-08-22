School bus fender bender at Metro Center scares children, parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A busload of elementary school children got a scare Tuesday afternoon. Their school bus was involved in a fender bender at 9th Ave.North and Clay St. in Nashville.

The children were from Purpose Preparatory Academy at Metro Center.

Police responded, along with an ambulance. One child had an asthma attack, another got overheated. But nobody was taken to the hospital.

Parents picking up their children were relieved. One mother had a message for other drivers.

“People should stay off their phones, especially while driving,” said Briana Cooper. “My daughter could have been hurt. There was a bus full of kids that could have been hurt. I’m just thankful that she wasn’t, but it could have been way worse. Just pay attention when you’re driving please.”

Police have not determined the cause of the accident.