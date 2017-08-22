Rep. Matheny calls on Gov. Haslam to end NFL protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – National anthem protests continued in the NFL Monday night.

A dozen Cleveland Browns players knelt and prayed in response to the Charlottesville protests and race relations in the United States.

Many people have spoken out against the protests, including Tennessee Rep. Judd Matheny, who called out Governor Bill Haslam on the Browns’ players protest.

Governor Haslam is the brother of Jimmy Haslam, who, along with his wife Dee Haslam, is the majority owner of the Cleveland Browns.

Matheny took to his Facebook page to call the governor to action over the protests.

“Governor Haslam, your family owns the Cleveland Browns. Would you please use your influence to put an immediate stop to the behavior displayed in the NFL last night. These individuals who disrespected our flag and anthem should be returned to normal jobs and help build our community. Their actions only set poor examples for our youth to follow-all this in a time when we need national cohesion worse than ever,” wrote Matheny.

The state representative, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army, also called for American citizens to speak out for an end to the protests.

“Would the citizens of Tennessee, Ohio and the rest of the country please DEMAND this behavior stop. We cannot let public figures continue to get away with disavowing the core of our country while they accept the fortunes it has to offer,” Matheny stated.

The anthem protests started last August, when former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem for every game of the 2016 season.

The protests have continued through the 2017 preseason, as players from the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles also joined in the protests.