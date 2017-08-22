POLL: Do you support football players who refuse to stand for national anthem?

Twelve members of the Cleveland Browns took a knee in prayer instead of standing during the national anthem on Aug. 21. It was the largest NFL player protest against racial injustice since quarterback Colin Kaepernick refused to stand last year.

Tennessee Rep. Judd Matheny says this is disrespectful. He’s demanding an end to this kind of protest. News 2 wants to know… Do you support football players who refuse to stand for the national anthem?

Vote in the poll below, or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click “Continue Reading” to vote.