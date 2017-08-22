Police: Woman nearly raped at Murfreesboro rental home; Suspect at large

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a frightening weekend for a woman in Murfreesboro who was cleaning a rental home when a man walked in, bared it all, and tried to rape her.

Police are now on the hunt for the suspect.

The worker, who News 2 chose not to identify, was cleaning this house on Atlas Street in Murfreesboro for a rental company Saturday afternoon when a man walked in and asked if he could see the home.

The woman kept cleaning while the man looked around. He left shortly thereafter.

About 30 minutes later the man returned, according to a police report, and asked if he could take a few pictures. The woman told him yes.

She continued cleaning the kitchen, and when she turned around, there the man stood in the kitchen door exposing himself.

The man approached her placed his hands on both of her shoulders and arms. The woman began to panic and repeatedly yelled, “What are you doing?”

She told police the man continued to grab her while saying, “It’s okay.” She was able to break free and ran out of the house.

Josephine Johnson has been living in his neighborhood for 51 years, and not much gets past her.

“I didn’t see anybody but her and the police,” Johnson said. “They were there quite a while.”

Johnson said for the most part this is a quiet neighborhood and it surprises her that a woman was almost raped.

“I keep my doors locked 24-7,” she told News 2.

Johnson also concerned more for her neighbors, which worries her that a possible rapist is on the loose.

“Yes it does a little bit because as I say people walk up the street all the time but they don’t bother anybody; sometimes they speak and sometimes they don’t,” she said.

Before News 2 left the home, a different cleaning crew showed up and was surprised to hear a woman was almost raped. The two women said they would be locking the door and not letting anyone inside.

The victim told police the suspect was a white male with dark hair in his 30s. He was wearing a white T-shirt and driving a turquoise vehicle.

If you have any information that would be helpful to police call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.