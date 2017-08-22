Officer involved in four-vehicle crash on I-40 West in Memphis

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Memphis police officer was involved in a four-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 West Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 West near Canada Road around 8:15 a.m.

According to WATN, a Memphis police officer was taken to St. Francis Hospital for observation. One man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators said cars were traveling at 65 mph and could not stop and crashed, causing a chain reaction.

Traffic was backed up both ways on I-40.

A Highway Patrol spokesperson said it’s unclear what caused the standstill prior to the crash, but the area near Canada Road can be troublesome.

“That speed drops right there in that area to 55 mph, so sometimes you know, just the slowing up traffic, you know, that all those getting on from Canada Road, and there’s a lot of vehicles that get on at that interchange,” explained Lt. Cary Hopkins.

The accident was cleared and the investigation wrapped up shortly after 10 a.m.