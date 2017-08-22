Nashville Soccer Club will play first year at First Tennessee Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Soccer Club will play their inaugural 2018 season at First Tennessee Park.

A spokesman for the Nashville Sounds confirmed the news to News 2 ahead of Wednesday’s official announcement at the ballpark.

The new professional soccer team, which is part of the United Soccer League, was announced in May 2016 ahead of their March 2018 start. The USL season will be the highest level of competitive professional club soccer to be played in Nashville and the state of Tennessee.

Nashville SC will be coached by Gary Smith, who brings 20 years of coaching experience to Music City. His most notable achievement came in 2010 managing the Colorado Rapids to the MLS.