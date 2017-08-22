Mom charged after 7-year-old daughter drowns at Hendersonville pool

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 25-year-old mother faces charges after her young daughter drowned in a swimming pool at a Hendersonville apartment complex.

It happened on Aug. 12. Police said during the course of their investigation, it was discovered the girl’s mother, Kristin Mays, was supposed to be caring for and watching her 7-year-old daughter.

According to police, during their time at the pool, Mays allegedly failed to maintain visual supervision of her daughter and the child was discovered under water in the deep end of the pool.

The girl was removed from the water and CPR was performed before she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mays, who is from Elkton, Kentucky, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged for criminally negligent homicide. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.