Lewis County man wanted after violent armed robbery at Columbia motel

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lewis County man already in trouble with the feds for drugs, is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Columbia motel this weekend.

Some are questioning why Bryan Prince was free to commit the armed robbery in the first place.

Around Thanksgiving last year, Maury County drug officers caught him with more than a pound of meth.

The feds took the case and Prince ultimately made bond. Now, no one knows where the armed and dangerous man is after the violent armed robbery over the weekend.

Police said on Sunday morning, Prince allegedly barged into a Columbia motel room and terrorized a man and woman who were sleeping.

According to a police report, the woman woke up with Prince pounding her in the head. He was armed with a revolver at the time.

The report indicates Prince also grabbed the woman’s boyfriend, put him in a headlock and placed the revolver to his head. He also demanded money or he would shoot.

Police said Prince stole several hundred dollars from the couple before fleeing.

In a call to 911, one of the victims said, “A guy outside my motel room door, my ex-boyfriend, he’s outside with a gun. He’s actually on the run. [He’s] wanted by the federal police.”

Lt. Josh Davis with Columbia police told News 2, “[It’s] very concerning. He has a bad reputation of being a drug user, a drug dealer and now we have indication he’s been violent.”

News 2 did a story on Prince last November after the 47-year-old man was pulled over and drug agents discovered a pound of meth.

Prince was indicted on federal charges only to have a U.S. magistrate release him on bond twice, even though sources told News 2 Prince failed two drug tests.

He was also reportedly caught using a prosthetic device that allows someone being drug tested to use another person’s urine to pass a screening.

Since the most recent incident over the weekend, police said Prince has cut off his court mandated bracelet and his last known location was the scene of the violent robbery where he had a gun and threatened to kill two people.

“I’d agree, even the feds would say it is a concern for them, especially now that we have this evidence of what we are dealing with,” Davis said.

News 2 has learned the magistrate granted bond despite the strong objections from the U.S. attorney’s office.

There are active fugitive warrants issued for his arrest in Maury County.

Anyone with information on Prince’s whereabouts is urged to call local law enforcement.