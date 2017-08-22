Lebanon police asks for public’s help identifying shoplifting suspect

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department needs help identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to police, on Aug. 9, the suspect entered a Walgreens and began a transaction with the clerk.

Police said the man asked for an item behind the counter and when the clerk turned her back, he grabbed the bag of merchandise and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should call Det. David Willmore at 615-453-4408 or at david.willmore@lebanontn.org.